New details shared in redevelopment project along Chicopee’s riverfront

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Public leaders gathered in Chicopee Wednesday to announce new details in a redevelopment project along the city’s riverfront.

Mayor John Vieau announced that Singing Bridge LLC will develop the former Uniroyal and Facemate properties.

The project will be focused on Facemate Lot 1, also known as the former Baskin Parcel. New additions to the site will include a brewery, expanded office space, and a multi-sport facility.

“It’s a great day for the city of Chicopee, it’s a long time coming,” said Mayor Vieau. “We’ve been waiting for many, many years. There’s been a collaboration of federal and state partnerships that have gotten us to today, and also a major commitment from the city.”

The redevelopment project is valued at nearly $40 million and is projected to generate 52 new jobs.