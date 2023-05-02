CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A couple of controversial development projects will be the topic of discussion at a city council meeting in Chicopee Tuesday evening.

The controversy surrounds the proposed Tesla dealership on Burnett road and a proposed apartment complex on East Street. The major concern surrounding these projects is the impact they would have on traffic.

Chicopee resident Sue LaPlante tells 22News she’s all for bringing in new business, but believes the city needs to do more to reduce the inevitable burden of traffic.

“I’m not, at all in the least against people developing their land. That’s never been an issue for anybody on Burnett road, the issue basically is the traffic, and if they’re going to promote business to come in the area, to me it’s the city’s responsibility to fix the roads and the traffic issues,” says LaPlante. Sue says it’s the same concern for the proposed construction of a residential development on East Street.

The meeting will be held at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at city hall, and it’s expected that the city council will consider final approval on these two projects.