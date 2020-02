HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s new disability commissioner was sworn in Wednesday at the city’s clerk office.

Robert Edwardson was appointed to the new position by mayor Alex Morse.

The 68-year-old is from Longmeadow. He’s an advocate for individuals with brain injuries, which he himself has.

Edwards told 22News that as the new disability commissioner, he hopes to help people with disabilities register to vote in the city of Holyoke.