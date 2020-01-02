New distracted driving law takes effect next month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new law goes into effect later this year, cracking down on distracted driving.

Massachusetts becomes the 21st state to prohibit drivers from holding their cellphones while driving. Starting February 23, motorists will be banned from using handheld electronics while on the road and many Massachusetts drivers say it’s about time.

“I don’t think you should use the telephone while you’re driving,” Debra Gosselin of Westfield said. “It is distracting even if it’s not texting and just talking on the phone. I think you could be distracted depending on what the person says.”

Police will only be allowed to issue a warning for a first offense until March first. After that, the first offenses will cost you $100, second offenses $250 and third and subsequent offenses will cost you $500.

“We know that distracted driving tops the list of drivers as the growing dangers on the road,” AAA spokesperson, Tamra Johnson said. “That’s ahead of other risky behaviors like aggressive driving, driving while using drugs, and drunk driving.”

The new law would still allow drivers to use maps generated by a navigation system but the phone needs to be mounted on your car’s windshield or dashboard.