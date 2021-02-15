New Dollar General in Russell opens

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Dollar General has announced that its store at 45 Blandford Stage Road in Russell is now open.

The business will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on all days of the week.

The store is expected to employ approximately six to ten people, depending on the need. Dollar General also continues to hire new full and part-time employees across its store, distribution, and private fleet networks.

The company is giving employees development programs, benefits, and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings, and retirement plans.

Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions here.

Dollar General stores provide residents with household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items, and more.