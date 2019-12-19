New East Forest Park Library opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A new library opened in the East Forest Park neighborhood of Springfield Thursday.

Hundreds came to the grand opening of the nearly ten million dollar library near the Pope Francis Preparatory school on Surrey road.

“For well over 40 years, they’ve talked about standalone East Forest Library – I’m so glad that my administration has been able to deliver on this neighborhood enhancement project. Especially after the devastating EF-3 tornado, this is a true testament of the resiliency of our East Forest Park residents.” -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

Joseph Burros, a resident of the neighborhood, didn’t waste any time taking advantage of the library amenities.

“I’m overwhelmed, the place is amazing. So far. It’s huge I’m kind of in shock that we have such a nice library in the neighborhood.”

The vastness of the new library attracted attention from neighbors who compared this facially favorably with the storefront that for years served as East Forest parks’ neighborhood library branch.