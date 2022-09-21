EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Another public forum was held in East Longmeadow Wednesday night to discuss the future of the town’s high school.

Residents gathered at the local senior center to ask questions and even get a chance to see the possible design of the building. Those designs included ideas for expanding the existing building or creating an entirely new high school.

“Right now we are sort of wrestling with those options. The process is going to take some time, we are looking at least a year before we get into any kind of final option. We are still in the feasibility process,” said East Longmeadow Superintendent Gordon Smith.

Construction is projected to begin within the next three years. If you missed Wednesday night’s forum you can see the study in full on the town’s Facebook page.