SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New England Business Associates (NEBA) hosted a meet-and-greet breakfast Monday morning to showcase services available for people having trouble entering the workforce.

This organization has been working to get New Englanders on the job for decades and has now spread far beyond the region. On Monday morning, they gathered their partners and legislative representatives from western Massachusetts to showcase all the good work they do.

“There’s nothing better than meeting someone that has been told they aren’t going to do great things and watching them go on and do great things. It keeps me here every day. They come to us because they want to work sometimes a little confidence boost is all that it takes.” said Jeannine Pavlak, the CEO of NEBA.

The group works with agencies all over the state and country to get people who want to work, but are facing barriers, to reach their full potential. That comes in the form of technical training, resume help, even interfacing with businesses to tailor specific positions.

“This program helps to support individuals that are eager to go back to work but also get training and supportive services and I think that’s crucial,” said Pavlak.

Their services stretch from the beginning to the end of the employment journey, from resume and cover letter help, to interview prep and workplace behavior lessons. Once you’re hired, they even check in to make sure you are getting the wage you were promised and that taxes are coming out correctly.

The group’s next major fundraising event is coming up on April 21st where they are hosting comedians at Nathan Bills’ in Springfield. Tickets are $20, you can get them online or at the door.