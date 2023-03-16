SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield-based dispensary 6 Brick’s is now being honored with two major awards from the New England Cannabis Convention.

They won best recreational dispensary in Massachusetts and young entrepreneur of the year,

the CEO said she didn’t doubt she could win. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno visited the main street location today to honor the family-run business.

Payton Shubrick was the first black woman to open her own dispensary in western Massachusetts and the third in the entire state. She says winning this award is humbling because it shows mom-and-pop shops have a place in this industry.

“Spending money with groups like us truly makes the difference, said Payton Shubrick, CEO of 6 Brick’s. “So whether you’re supporting 6 Brick’s or another small independent shop it all matters as we think of a more equitable cannabis industry here in Mass.”

6 Brick’s has been open now for 6 months. Payton told 22News she looks forward to seeing her business continue to grow over the next six months.