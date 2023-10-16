SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Library Association held its second day of its three-day annual conference at the MassMutual center in Springfield Monday.

The conference is held for library workers to talk about and share ideas about how to help libraries evolve and innovate.

22News spoke with a member from the Springfield City Library, Jean Canosa Albano, at Monday’s conference about the increase and calls for book bans across the country. Canosa Albano stating, “In a free country, free people read freely. And that’s just how we’re going to learn about others and how we can expand our mind. So it’s important that we’re able to have, on our shelves and available to be read and borrowed, books of all different types.”

The conference hosted hundreds of library workers from across New England and is held every year in one of the six New England States.