AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Art was on full display Thursday night in Agawam with a first look at a large painting, all for a good cause.

People gathered at the Crestview Country Club for the unveiling of the New England Mosaic, created by more than 200 professional and amateur artists in the area.

The mosaic was sponsored by the Agawam Community Artists and Artisans, as well as the Scantic River Artisans. It’s a 24 foot fine-art wall, made up of 240 individual canvas tiles available for purchase.

Karen Conkey of Agawam Community Artists and Artisans telling 22News, “We have several events where we sell these canvases, and the money we collect is for scholarships for high school students to pursue art in college or a secondary art.”

The tile kits were made available at local libraries this spring.