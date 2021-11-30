New England Patriots Foundation, Bank of America donate $50K to Girls Inc. of the Valley

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots Foundation and Bank of America came calling on Tuesday with a $50,000 check to help Girls Inc. move into a new facility on Hampden Street.

Girls Inc. of the Valley is proud that the agency working with 1,000 girls is one of only six organizations chosen for the gift. In the words of its director Suzanne Parker, Girls Inc. of the Valley inspires its girls to be strong, smart, and bold through its innovative education program.

“They might not have ever thought what they could accomplish. For example, we had one student who’s now in the engineering program at the University of Massachusetts, developing into their full potential,” Parker told 22News.



Along with the $50,000 check, comes inclusion into the New England Patriots Foundation’s Community Captain’s Program, a partnership over the next two years.

“Girls Inc., whether here in the Pioneer Valley or central Massachusetts, does great work developing competent young leaders of the future,” said Ed Shea, of Bank of America. “They reach over 1,000 girls just here in the Pioneer Valley from this organization.”

Girls Inc. of the Valley is no newcomer to western Massachusetts. They’ve been doing this good work for some 40 years, having a positive impact on the lives of girls ages 5 to 18.