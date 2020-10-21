New England Patriots hosting voter education event in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots and the New England Revolution, in
partnership with Nike, are teaming up with American International College to host an educational event on voting Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the topics of discussion will include poll worker recruitment, voter registration, where and how to vote on Election Day, and more. The election is less than two weeks away and the Patriots and Revolution teams wanted to host an event to make sure people are properly registered.

Josh Kraft, President of the New England Patriots Foundation, will join Hampden District Attorney
Anthony Gulluni and representatives from American International College, the Springfield Housing
Authority, MGM Springfield, and the Springfield Council of Churches at American International College at 11 a.m.

