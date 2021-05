SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots are adding some extra incentive to get vaccinated Monday in a way only they can.

The Patriots are sending all six of their Lombardi Super Bowl trophies to mass vaccination sites, that includes the Eastfield Mall. People getting shots between noon and 6 p.m. can get a photo with the trophy following their dose.

This is a one-day only opportunity so remember, walk-ins are welcome at the Eastfield Mall.