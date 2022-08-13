SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Tax Free Holiday and Springfield’s Jazz and Roots festival downtown aren’t the only local events happening in Western Massachusetts this weekend. The New England Quiltfest at the Mass Mutual Center is bringing together world class quilters from all over America.

The fine art of quilting has taken generations of perfection to reach the level displayed for the past several days at the Mass Mutual Center. It’s been said that once you craft a quilt you never stop and pass along the gift of quilting to others in your family.

Sue Pollard of Upton, Massachusetts told 22News that it certainly runs in her family, “I started quilting when I was 12 years old with my mom and then we opened up a quilting shop together. I started teaching quilting since I was sixteen years old, so I’ve been doing this for a long time.”

She applauds the selection of the quilt that won, as a prizewinner. The work of a quilter from Rochester, New York, by a woman whose also spent most of her life making quilts.

“It’s a collection of Sommerset Sue, seven different scenes going back to school, playing in the snow,” said Jeanne Grinnang, the creator of that quilt.

The Quiltfest promoter, David Mancuso looked on proudly as the New England wide competition captured the attention and admiration of quilters throughout the Springfield area.

“We have five hundred quilts on display, and of the five hundred, we actually have one hundred in national competition. Which is from all over the country,” explained Mancuso.

Quilters from all over the country came to Springfield to display their finest work. A treat for local folks who can trace the artistry of quilting going back generations in their family.