New exhibit at Forest Park Zoo features 3-year-old grey fox ‘Gandalf’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new exhibit at the Zoo in Forest Park was unveiled Saturday morning.

The new exhibit features a 3-year-old grey fox named Gandalf who arrived at the zoo this winter from Jupiter, Florida.

Gandalf had been living as someone’s pet before being confiscated by authorities. Since he has never lived on his own in the wild, the rehabilitation center in Florida wanted to find a safe and permanent home for him.

Executive Director Sarah Tsitso said The Zoo in Forest Park is the perfect home for Gandalf. She told 22News, “He fits right in that mission of finding a home here for an animal that cannot live on his own in the wild, that needed a permanent and safe place to live and who really is a wonderful addition to our collection.”

The newest exhibit is in honor of the zoo’s 125th anniversary season.

