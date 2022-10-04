AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It was the grand opening of a new farm-to-table restaurant and retail store in Agawam.

Residents were invited to sample fresh food items from Autumn Mist Farm. Natural beef and ingredients are a huge part of their menu. “People more these days care about where their food comes from now more than ever,” said Derrick Turnbull, Autumn Mist Farm Owner.

“I think it’s time to celebrate that we have something unique here,” added Robert Hawluy of Southwick.

Turnbull initially sold his product to partnerships like Big Y, until residents asked where else they could purchase it. “It’s always been a dream of mine to serve our own product to the public and we were able to get this accomplished,” said Derrick Turnbull.

“Buying local food puts the dollars back into our communities, it keeps farmland in active agriculture,” said Jennifer Smith, Local Hero program manager at CISA.

The farm sees this as an exciting opportunity to bring new nutrition options to the community. Mayor William Sapelli was at the grand opening along with State Representative Nick Boldyga.