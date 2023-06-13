HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new farmers’ market is opening at the Holyoke Medical Center on Wednesday.

The farmers’ market will be located in parking lot D of the hospital which is close to the front entrance. The market will be open every Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. through October 25th.

EBT/SNAP and HIP benefits will be accepted. Some of the vendors participating include Agudelo Farms, Atlas Farm, Brown Cow Farm, From the Roots to the Table, Gifted Peace, Living Sowful, Woodnote Coffee, and more.

Holyoke residents are also encouraged to use free transportation shuttles to the hospital. The schedule for the transportation can be found on the hospital’s website.

“The hospital’s Community Health Needs Assessment has identified access to healthy food as an area of concern for many people in our community,” says HMC Director of Community Benefits, Lisa Wray-Schechterle. “Holyoke Medical Center is proud to provide a convenient location and transportation, while also collaboratively partnering with others to make this new market a success.”

The farmers’ market is a collaboration with the Holyoke Chamber of Commerce, Let’s Move Hampden County 5210 and other local businesses.