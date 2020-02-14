New firefighters sworn in, District Chiefs, Captains, and Lieutenants promoted in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New Springfield firefighters are stepping up the ladder of command.

Five new District Chiefs, with more than 100 years of combined service, received their new badges Friday during a ceremony at the Raymond M. Sullivan Public safety complex.

Three captains and four Lieutenants were also promoted, as well as five new firefighters being sworn in to the fire department.

The following were promoted and hired to:

District Chief:

Marc Savage

Brian Tetreault

Curt Marcellin

Brian Daley

Captain:

Drew Piemonte

Luke Kominski

Anthony Sanabria

Lieutenant:

Samuel Hudak

William Torres Jr.

Daniel Allard

Matthew McElhiney

New Hires:

Kristian Berrios Torres

Nolan Cochrane

Matthew Jerome

Robert Poole

Julio Rivera

24-year veteran District Chief Curt Marcellin told 22News how the term “first responders” truly exemplifies the work they do, “The first ones on the scene at a structure fire, car accident whatever the reasons are.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno, Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi, Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and State Representative Bud Williams shook the hand of each of the men promoted and welcomed into the Springfield Fire Department.

In a statement sent to 22News, Commissioner Calvi said, “Congratulations to all of our newest recruits and those being promoted. On behalf of the Springfield Fire Department, we are all looking forward to working together on behalf of our residents.”

Photos of swearing in ceremony: