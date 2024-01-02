LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Just in time for those New Year’s health goals to kick in, a fitness club in Ludlow officially opened its doors Tuesday.

Grit 24 Fitness announced the grand opening of the town’s newest fitness center along with state representatives. Club members also gathered as officials cut the ribbon to commemorate the opening.

22News spoke with Grit’s manager Jesse Baker about keeping with those fitness goals, he told us you don’t need to be “all or nothing.”

“What I tell all my clients, is if you get here at least you’re doing something,” said Baker. “So just make it to the gym and if you do something, it’s better than nothing.”

The grand opening event signifies the beginning of an exciting fitness journey for residents of Ludlow and its surrounding towns.