SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil brand-new fitness equipment for the North End Senior Center on Monday.

The North End Senior Center will be receiving over $25,000 worth of new state-of-the-art exercise equipment on Monday, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield. The new equipment will include a Chest Press, Leg Press, Shoulder Press, Abdominal/Back Extension, Rower, Recumbent Seat Stepper, and Dual Adjustable Pulley.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield, Ward 1 City Councilor Maria Perez, New North Citizens Council (NNCC) Executive Director Maria Ligus, and COO Jose Claudio will join Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and Elder Affairs Director Sandy Federico at the ribbon-cutting.

Mayor Domenic Sarno states, “I want to thank Councilor Maria Perez for working with HHS Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and Elder Affairs Director Sandy Federico and getting our seniors in the North End Senior Center this much-needed state-of-the-art exercise equipment. Our seniors will now be able to utilize and enjoy this brand-new equipment to stay healthy and physically fit. I am sure they are going to thoroughly enjoy it. I am also looking forward to visiting with the seniors there and seeing firsthand how strong their dancing has gotten with these new exercises equipment.”

Councilor Perez said, “I want to thank Mayor Sarno and his administration for always caring for and thinking of our seniors. I have been a strong advocate for our community, especially our seniors. This is the culmination of a promise from when we reopened the Senior Center last year. Now, working with Mayor Sarno, we have kept our promise and have delivered brand new state-of-the-art exercise equipment for our seniors to use to stay healthy.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the North End Senior Center in Springfield.