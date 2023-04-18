WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Barnes Air National Guard Base will be receiving a new fleet of F-35A aircraft, according to Congressman Richard Neal.

The F-35 was designed to replace the F-16 and A-10s used by the Air Force. The new fighter jets are considered the world’s most advanced multi-role fighters.

“Over the past several years, I have been in constant communication with Air Force leadership to underscore the importance of supplying Barnes Air National Guard Base with the resources needed to complete their critical missions. I am glad that after years of ongoing discussions, those efforts have culminated in a positive outcome, one that will benefit the western Massachusetts community for years to come,” said Neal.

Massachusetts has been fighting for new fighter jets for some time now. In June of 2022, former Governor Charlie Baker traveled to Washington to meet with Neal and the Secretary of the Air Force on receiving new fighter jets.

The announcement of new fighter jets comes at a critical time when some residents and lawmakers worried Barnes Air National Guard Base may close if it wasn’t up-to-date.

“I have long advocated for the brave airmen and women of Barnes who support and defend us here in the Commonwealth and throughout the country. Their integrity and commitment to service has upheld the longstanding reputation at Barnes, one that is nothing short of excellence. We have an obligation to support our servicemembers, and today’s announcement means that the men and women of Barnes will be able to continue their work for years to come,” said Neal.

The state’s six military installations together contribute $13 billion in annual economic activity and account for about 57,000 jobs. Barnes Air National Guard Base contributes $198 Million and nearly 1,700 jobs.