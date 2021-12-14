New game store, community space opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Springfield a new small business for gamers is open, with hopes to become an all-inclusive community. ‘Game N’ Friends,’ located at 1755 Boston Road, is a game store and a community space that features games like ‘Magic the Gathering’ and ‘Dungeons & Dragons.’

The owner, Kristofer Wetherbe, told 22News he was inspired to open a game store in Springfield where every person of any age and gaming experience is welcomed. That especially includes those traditionally not represented in gaming culture, such as women and the LGBTQ+ community.

“Everyone needs to have a space where they are comfortable. Everyone needs to have a sense of belonging.

I remember having that feeling,” Wetherbe said. “You need a place to go, you need a place to blow off your steam, you need a place to belong, you need a community which you interact.”

The store does plan to hold gaming events and tournaments for the community.