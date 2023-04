AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A new gas main is being installed on Springfield Street in Agawam beginning on Monday.

The City of Agawam has announced that Eversource will begin excavation on Monday, which is preparing to install a new gas main on Springfield Street. This project will run through the summer, although work is planned to be completed by the start of the Eastern States Exposition.

Residents should prepare for traffic delays.. but all businesses along the corridor will remain open.