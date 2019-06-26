New gazebo at Van Horn Park dedicated to late Richard Childs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A dedication ceremony was held at Van Horn Park Tuesday night for the new gazebo in memory of the late Richard Childs.

Childs started the “Child Only” 2.4 mile road races at Van Horn Park in 1968 that are held every Tuesday night throughout the summer.

This year marks the 51st anniversary of the races.

One Springfield resident told 22News about the impact Child’s has had on the city.

“He’s really been a big factor in a lot of cross county programs,” said Dennis Felton of Springfield. “The city has definitely benefitted from it but programs throughout western Mass. send their kids here to run also.”

Child’s started these races because he wanted kids to have a place to run in western Massachusetts.