New Girl Scouts program to help girls prepare for kindergarten

(WWLP) – The Girl Scouts of Central & Western Massachusetts is launching a new program to help girls prepare for kindergarten.

The four-part “Make New Friends” virtual program is free for girls ages 5 and 6. The program will allow families to try out girl scouts while interacting with other girls their own age, which a rep with the local chapter says is very important with remote learning.

In addition to making new friends, girls will also learn important educational skills ahead of kindergarten.

Kerry O’Brien told 22News, “Those things being language and literacy, cognition, approaches to learning, and social and emotional learning. They’ll be meeting with the same girls and same girl scout staff each week, so they’ll get to know each other.”