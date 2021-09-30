New grant will extend Go Fresh Mobile Market year round

SPRINGFIELD Mass. (WWLP) – A recent $150,000 three year grant from Health New England will allow the pop up Go Fresh Mobile Market to be open year round.

Go Fresh operates as a mobile farmers market that provides fresh and local produce and delivers it through “pop-up” markets at low-income housing sites, senior centers, health clinics and community organizations. In 2020 the market delivered approximately 4,349 boxes of produce to 600 low-income families in Springfield.

This new grant will be beneficial for many local farmers in underserved communities and increase the number of low-income families it serves in Springfield, it will also expand into Chicopee and Holyoke. The grant will double the number of people the market serves.

The Where Health Matters Grant to Wellspring Cooperative Corporation, the operator of the Go Fresh Mobile Market, will also allow it to:

Double the number of people it provides access to fresh, healthy, local foods.

Partner with local health clinics to establish a food referral program that meets the needs of patients with chronic conditions through education and access to healthy foods.

Continue to support minority and immigrant farmers via the Wellspring Harvest greenhouse program in the Indian Orchard neighborhood.

According to the Health New England Community Health Needs Assessment from 2017, over 2/3 of neighborhoods in Springfield are food deserts. Residents in these communities do not have access to fresh and local produce from grocery stores and markets, which means they do not have reliable access to affordable, nutritional food.