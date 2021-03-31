New Hampden police chief sworn in

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Hampden has sworn in it’s new police chief.

Scott Trombly was sworn in Wednesday morning as Hampden’s new chief, he is a 26-year veteran of the police department.

Chief Trombly is filling the position after it was vacated by longtime Chief Jeff Farnsworth earlier this year, who had served as chief since 2006. Richard Marchese was acting chief during the selection process.

“There’s a lot of policies that we are looking at changing and moving forward to a modernization of the police department,” said Chief Scott. “Again, one thing that we can’t forget about is getting back out into the community, which is a community policing effort, which has always been there. And that’s even wanted more so nowadays. So we are going to try and get everyone out of their cruisers, out and about into the town and the community, we are here to protect and serve.”

Before becoming chief, Scott Trombly came up through the patrol ranks of the Hampden Police Department and was made detective in 2013.

