New Hampshire man visiting Ronald McDonald Houses on 1,000-mile journey

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of America’s supporters of the Ronald McDonald House charity will visit Springfield’s Ronald Mcdonald House next week.

Dwight Barnes of Deerfield New Hampshire, a Ronald McDonald House owner for many years, is on a 1,000-mile journey, visiting as many facilities as he’s able to.

Springfield’s Ronald McDonald House is world-renowned for being the home away from home for parents of children being treated at Baystate Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital and the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Barnes is expected to arrive at the Springfield Ronald McDonald House at 9 o’clock Wednesday morning.