New Holyoke energy center dedicated to late mayor, Sen. Marty Dunn

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WWLP) – Energy officials and local leaders flipped the switch Thursday on a new nearly 5-megawatt battery energy storage system.

The idea is that the Battery Energy Storage system or BESS will offer power cost savings to the area through clean energy tech. It’s a lithium-ion battery system, 53-foot containers, and nearly 1,900 module batteries. Providing an alternative source of energy for Holyoke Gas and Electric Customers, particularly when cost as well as the demand of power peaks throughout the day.

Citizens Energy Vice President, Michael Kennedy, the nephew of former US Congressman Joseph Kennedy the Second said Holyoke is leading the way.

“Holyoke has 90 percent of HG&E customers 90 percent carbon-free electricity and that’s really an astounding remarkable number. Hopefully, this system behind me will help them do that today.”

At Thursday’s flipping of the switch, the project was dedicated by the late former mayor and state Senator Marty Dunn. They’re hoping this system will be in place for decades to come.