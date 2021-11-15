New Holyoke mayor to be sworn in

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s mayor-elect, Joshua Garcia, will be sworn in at city hall Monday.

The swearing in will take place at in the City Hall Gymnasium and is open to the public. By being sworn in on the 15th, Garcia will be actually finishing former Mayor, Alex Morse’ term and so he will get a second….larger inauguration during the first week of January 2022 to celebrate the beginning of his term in office.

The city says more information on that inauguration will come in a few weeks.

Garcia will be the city’s first Latinx mayor in a city with a majority Latinx population. His mother and grandmother came here from Puerto Rico. Holyoke is home to the most Puerto Ricans per capita besides Puerto Rico itself.

Garcia says that allocating the second round of ARPA founding, merit pay for first responders, and lifting up small businesses are among his initial top priorities.