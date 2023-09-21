HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke DPW has started distributing new trash barrels to every household this week which has raised questions from residents.

According to the DPW, all residents in single-family, two-family, three-family, and four-family homes will receive new 96-gallon trash carts. The trash schedule will not change however, all trash must be in the new cart.

Only trash in the new carts will be collected. The city is asking residents that all trash should be bagged before being placed into the cart. Any damage to the new cart will be responsible of the homeowner at a cost of $90.

Mayor Joshua Garcia posted on social media the following frequently asked questions that he says to give it time to adapt to the change:

What if I’m a one trash bag a week household?

What if trash can is too heavy for elderly people?

What if I have more trash than what the trash cart can hold?

What if my driveway is too long?

Mayor Garcia is working with the DPW to make waste disposal more efficient and convenient. He says the new initiative will help protect the environment, local resources, and DPW workers.

“These trash carts is going to dramatically help our DPW workers avoid getting any injuries since they won’t have to physically lift bins or trash bags anymore. Yes, this means that if your trash is not in this city issued bin, it won’t be picked up and you’ll be visited by our new Refuse Coordinator,” Mayor Garcia stated.

Mayor Joshua Garcia

According to the mayor, the City Ordinaces are being updated to reflect the new practices.