New homeschooling books available at Agawam Public Library for students K-6

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The city’s Public Library is working to make learning material more accessible to students.

Following a challenging year of virtual learning, the library is now offering homeschooling books for grades K-6.

The books are tailored to a specific grade level and cover either science, social studies, or geography.

The books also include worksheets to help reinforce lessons.

The library staff told 22News they’re happy they can offer this as another resource to parents, but they can’t wait until the kids can come back into the library like they used to.

RoseLeen Dupre of Children’s Room Agawam Public Library told 22News, “It’s been very hard not seeing them here, doing our normal programming, so when they come in and we’re able to see them again, it’s just really been nice. And you know, they’ve told us things that they’re doing, you know we’ve kind of kept contact through Zoom and but it’s so much more fun when they’re in person.”

To get these books you could call the library at 413-789-1550, Ext. 3 and ask for them to be held for you, or make an appointment to come into the library to browse these books or other books in our Parent/Teacher Resource section.

The Agawam Library is located at 750 Cooper Street, Agawam, MA, 01001.