New hospice care center being built in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Harmony House of Western Massachusetts is building their new hospice care center at a residence in Chicopee.

The original groundbreaking ceremony on View Street was earlier this month, but now community members are volunteering to help build it.

The home is Harmony House founder, Ruth Willemain’s dream to make a permanent residence for the terminally ill.

22News spoke with a neighbor who is building her home right next door to the hospice center.

She believes it will be a strong addition to the community, “I’m looking forward to seeing what it will look like a few years from now and see the progress that they have been trying to make for the past couple years snow. I think the hospice will be a good thing for the community once its up and going,” said Lauren St. Jean.

Volunteers began working on the framing Saturday. They’ll continue working on the home on View Street next Saturday starting at 8 in the morning.