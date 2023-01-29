CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The newly constructed Hot Table building on Memorial Drive in Chicopee is set to officially open on Monday.

Hot Table confirmed with 22News their new location at 465 Memorial Drive will open Monday, January 30.

Hot Table originally opened in Springfield in 2007, and they now have more than ten locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut. They specialize in grilled panini sandwiches that are made fresh for each customer. Hot Table also has made-to-order salads and soups and supports local charities.

Hot Table Locations:

• Tower Square, 1500 Main Street in Springfield

• 455 Breckwood Blvd in Springfield

• 465 Memorial Drive in Chicopee

• 344 Russell Street in Hadley

• 9 Southampton Rd. in Westfield

• 49 Park Avenue in Worcester

• 160 Apex Drive in Marlborough

• 1 Worcester Road – Unit 524 in Framingham

• 1445 New Britain Avenue in West Hartford, Conn.

• 83 Freshwater Boulevard in Enfield, Conn.

• 2876 Main Street in Glastonbury, Conn.