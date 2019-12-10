New housing project in Holyoke announced by Governor Baker

Breaking News
Hampden County
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker was in Holyoke for the announcement of a $6.5 million MassWorks infrastructure grant to improve south Holyoke.

New storm drains, sidewalks and bike lanes are some of the few improvements that will be made to an area of the city. The overall project will also build dozens of housing options in the areas of Clemente Street and Sargeant Street and other streets in the neighborhood.

South Holyoke right now is about 90% rental so we want to create more homeownership opportunities for people that live here. So when people are ready to buy a house they don’t have to move out of the neighborhood to do that.

Holyoke Mayor Morse said the construction of these projects is expected to begin during Spring 2020.

