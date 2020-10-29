New initiative aims to help end youth homelessness in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is working to end youth homelessness.

The new initiative is called Into the Spotlight. It’s a way to help young people in a housing crisis find access to helpful services. The program includes outreach and a new 24/7 hotline for children up to the age of 24 who have nowhere to go.

On any given night, it’s estimated about 120 people under the age of 24 are without a home.

Springfield Housing Director Geraldine McCafferty told 22News, “A lot of young people experiencing homelessness are afraid to come look for services so we really are trying to reach out to them. We have parts of the program that include outreach looking for young people who are in trouble.”

Young people can call (413) 316-4979 at anytime if they need help.