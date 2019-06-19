New Japanese restaurant opens in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is celebrating International Sushi Day Tuesday with the opening of a brand new restaurant downtown.

BarKaya opened its doors on Worthington Street on Tuesday. The traditional Japanese restaurant offers fresh sushi, homemade ramen, and a full bar.

The restaurant’s owner told 22News, BarKaya provides a traditional Omakase experience, where guests can sit at the sushi counter and watch the chef work and why they chose this location.

“The city wanted this street to be the dining district,” said Kris Mckiernan. “So when you come to eat, you got a couple of different options down here: there’s Italian, there’s BBQ, there’s a craft beer bar, and now we have sushi.”

BarKaya is open Monday through Saturday, from noon to 11 p.m.