HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mandati Jewelers, a revered family-owned jewelry business, has proudly announced the opening of its first Massachusetts location at Holyoke Mall on Wednesday.

Situated on the lower level of the Holyoke Mall, near Center Court, the 2,243 square-foot space is set to bring a touch of luxury to the Greater Holyoke community.

Expressing their gratitude for Mandati Jewelers’ investment in both Holyoke and the Holyoke Mall, Jordan Hart, Executive Director of the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce, warmly welcomed the esteemed jeweler. The family-owned business has built a reputation for its commitment to high-quality merchandise and exceptional customer service.

Mandati Jewelers specializes in a wide range of offerings, including certified diamonds, watch and time-piece brands, necklaces, charms, and other exquisite pieces of fine jewelry. To celebrate their grand opening, the jeweler is offering enticing discounts of 30 to 50 percent off gold and diamonds, as well as 25 percent off watches until July 31.

Renowned for their craftsmanship and personalized touch, Mandati Jewelers has an esteemed clientele that includes notable figures such as Buffalo Bills defensive end Carlos “Boogie” Basham Jr., as well as rappers Conway the Machine, Westside Gunn, and Benny the Butcher.

This new location at the Holyoke Mall marks the fourth store for Mandati Jewelers, joining their existing stores in Albany, Buffalo, and Syracuse. With their expansion into western Massachusetts, the family jeweler aims to bring their exceptional offerings and expertise to the local community, catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of customers in the region.