New kiosks to help police improve safety in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police have installed satellite kiosks and substations throughout the downtown area.

Springfield Police said the kiosks improve safety. The department installed two kiosks on Main Street just before MGM Springfield opened last August.

One is at the Main Street-Taylor Street intersection and the second is where Main intersects with Morris Street. They also have a kiosk in front of the newly renovated Riverfront Park and a metro substation behind the Mass Mutual Center.

Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News one police officer is assigned to man the kiosks during peak hours during the week and sometimes on the weekends.

“The purpose is presence and interaction with our visitors and people working downtown,” said Walsh. “When you’re downtown, the more police officers you see walking in those areas, the safer you’re going to feel.”

Walsh added that officers are not supposed to stay inside the kiosk, police officers regularly walk around it to show their presence in the area.

Since being installed, the kiosks have helped police connect a missing child to her family and stop an armed robbery.

