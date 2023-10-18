SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday was the grand opening of a new luxury café in downtown Springfield.

After nine months of construction, downtown Springfield finally got a taste of unparalleled luxury at Café Dior, located at 1593 Main Street.

Café Dior is an experience where every detail has been picked out and is set to redefine the café experience in Springfield. The new café is catered to both locals and visitors and features a menu full of international flavors and locally sourced ingredients.

“There was no place after three o’clock to have some real good quality coffee and we have space to sit, entertain, even if it’s your guests or you’re just sitting outside, doing some homework or you want to relax… there was no such area that felt welcoming so I had to create the space,” said owner Giselle Santiago.

“My administration is proud to continue to support our Hispanic community and the Latino Economic Development Corp. which was awarded $100,000 in local American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding as part of my 11th round of ARPA awards to help support Latino businesses and workforce coaching services and outreach efforts. I am looking forward to celebrating even more successful events and occasions as we continue to work together to enhance our local economy and help successful small businesses grow and thrive to create more of that good four-letter word – JOBS!”