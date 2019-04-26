New law regarding dirt bikes in Springfield could be coming soon, city councilor says

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dirt bikes have become a common sight on western Massachusetts roads.

Dirt bikes on the roads are not only a nuisance, but they’re dangerous. Several dirt bike accidents have resulted in deaths in past months.

Even if a person legally owns a dirt bike, they’re not “street-legal,” and are only allowed in designated areas. The Springfield City Council and the Springfield Police Department are working on a plan to keep roads clear of dirt bikes.

“What we are trying to accomplish through new legislation is to keep the police officers not only the authority to cease the vehicle but to have the off-road vehicle forfeited,” said City Councilor Orlando Ramos.

Illegal dirt biking has gotten so much attention that local people who ride dirt bikes legally in designated areas feel like they are looked at negatively.

“There’s a difference between enthusiasts who buy their bikes and participate in a sport and thugs who steal them and drive down main street and d wheelies,” said Tony Stack, owner of REP Suspension and a dirt bike rider.

Stack also added that there is a number of places to legally ride dirt bikes in the region.

Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos said a new law regarding dirt bikes could be implemented within the next few months.

