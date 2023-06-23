WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A search for a missing canoer at Hampton Ponds in Westfield is entering its 4th day. Friday night we heard from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department on this ongoing search process.

State Police say the 20-year-old East Longmeadow man missing since Wednesday, hasn’t been found. The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department told 22News, this hasn’t been an easy process.

Divers and marine assets have to search the bottom of the pond, amid heavy vegetation and salty water. Additionally, due to heavy plant growth, teams can’t use side-scan sonar and are instead using ROVs. However, amid these roadblocks, was some progress.

“Today we were able to narrow the search to a better area based on a video from a nearby house that was very helpful because you know after something like this happens, you try to mark the places as accurately as you can,” expressed Robert Rizzuto, Senior Public Information Officer of Hampden County Sheriff’s Department. “It helped us kind of keen onto an area today.”

Rizzuto notes that the search unit will resume tomorrow at 9 a.m. with other law enforcement agencies.