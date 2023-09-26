SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–The Caring Health Center has created a new learning institute in Springfield for job training and placement in the healthcare industry.

The goal of the Tania M Barber Learning Institute is to transform the lives of people in the community, while also solving the need for well-trained dental and medical assistants, community health workers, and front end operations staff.

“All they can do is apply and have the aspiration and dream, and our doors are open to give them a job so they can be gainfully employed,” remarked Tania M. Barber, President and CEO of Caring Health Center. “So we are helping with equity gaps and the community, particularly people of color.”

The Learning Institute was conceived and developed by Barber, who began her career at Caring Health Center as a switchboard operator in 1996 and rose through the ranks to lead it for the past decade.

The Learning Institute will help applicants navigate workforce education and training roadblocks while providing more career opportunities in the healthcare field. Students will be payed a salary while training.

The Caring Health Center’s Tania M. Barber Learning Institute and new Behavioral Health facilities are at 473 Sumner Avenue in Springfield. For information on how to apply for the healthcare training programs, call 413-739-1100.