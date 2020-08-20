New legislation to provide critical funding to Postal Service

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal held a news conference in Springfield Thursday in support of the Delivering for America Act.

The legislation provides $25-billion in critical funding to support the Postal Service.

Congressman Neal said the postal service is vital for hospitals and small businesses struggling through the pandemic, as well as the more than 31-million Americans now receiving unemployment compensation.

“They track down these social security checks, they track down the medications, and they do it with great professionalism so I think that there’s a whole part of this economy that depends on the postal service. That’s why it has a 91 percent approval rating with the American people.” Congressman Richard Neal

Neal is a co-sponsor of the Delivering for America Act, which prohibits any changes to the operations of the Postal Service that went into effect on January 1, 2020.