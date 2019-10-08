New limousine safety recommendations released

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – One year after a fatal limousine crash killed 20 people, the NTSB has released new safety recommendations for the limousine industry.

The report recommends all new vehicles be required to have a seat belt for every seat, and that seating meets certain minimum standards to ensure they can withstand a crash.

Exclusive Car Service in Holyoke told 22News all of their vehicles already have seatbelts, and it’s typically only older limousines that don’t have them, but the owner said it’s not often you’ll see older limos on the road anymore.

“The insurance industry is getting much tougher on limos,” said David White. “They have changed the age at which they want people to retire the limos. If you have a vehicle that is more than ten years old, a lot of limo companies won’t even write insurance for them any longer.”

Executive Car Service also said there are accredited companies that build limos, but some businesses may buy theirs from unaccredited, less reputable places.