New literacy project in Springfield aims to get more children to read

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The love for children reading is a fast-growing commodity at Springfield’s Gardening the Community building in the city’s Old Hill neighborhood.

The organization is responsible for a program called “Reading Success by 4th Grade,” built on their success today with a new literacy project. Gardening the Community on Walnut street now holds a book called “The Ugly Vegetables.”

“There’s a book in its entirety in its original form available for families to just walk in and read and read a book together,” said Chrissy Howard, manager of Reading Success by 4th grade. “So we’re advocating for folks to do that socially distanced obviously.”

Their new literacy project is called ‘Springfield Story Walks’, featuring full-color pages from a variety of children’s books.