New logo to display on Tower Square in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You might be noticing a change to the Springfield skyline soon.



Tower Square will soon feature the name and logo of Wellfleet. Wellfleet is an insurance company owned by Berkshire Hathaway that has their corporate headquarters inside the Tower Square building.

The installation began last week on the the 28-story office tower featuring the “W” logo 300 feet high on the western side of the building. The letters “Wellfleet” is expected to be completed next week.

Wellfleet relocated to Tower Square in 2019, occupying 80,000 square feet within three floors with 210 employees.

“After a delay due to the pandemic, we’re excited to be installing the Wellfleet sign on the Tower Square building,” said Drew DiGiorgio, Wellfleet President and CEO. “We take pride in our Springfield roots, and our state-of-the-art offices at Tower Square are the perfect home for our growing company.”

Tower Square is the second-tallest building located at 1500 Main Street in Springfield.