SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Forty for-sale residential units will be built because the City of Springfield has signed the Land Disposition Agreement with Home City Development, Inc. (HCDI).

The building will occur on the previous Gemini site in the South End of Springfield and will provide these townhouses to low to moderate income households. Earnings of these families are targeted between 70% and 100% of adjusted median income.

This change in zoning was approved in October. The Land Disposition Agreement was signed by Mayor Sarno in January. Efforts are being made by the team to make sure that the project is developed and managed effectively to serve the community. The South End Citizens Council continues to meet with the HCDI team, receiving important information.

Executive Director of HCDI, Thomas P. Kegelman, said, “We at Home City are excited by the opportunity to make a significant contribution to the creation of badly needed homeownership opportunities for working families in our city. We are grateful for the confidence placed in us by the city to take on this important project. Many thanks to Mayor Sarno and all those who have helped us reach this important milestone.”

MassHousing has given preliminary commitment to HCDI for the majority of the public financing necessary and has applied to the City of Springfield for the remaining funds. Construction could start as early as the fall of 2022 once these funds are placed.

Designs are being completed by Architecture Environment Life of East Longmeadow and Torres Engineering of Wethersfield, CT.