SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a groundbreaking ceremony for a new $2 million dispensary in Springfield on Tuesday.

Embr Dispensary will be in the Pine Point section of Springfield and was selected by Mayor Domenic Sarno in the second round of Adult-Use Cannabis Proposals. It will be located on the Boston Road between Morton Street and Lamont Street also known as the former Russell’s Restaurant site.

The new building will be constructed on the vacant by Sweitzer Construction along with a “one-of-a-kind community pocket park.”

Mayor Sarno states, “This dispensary is the first in the city to be built ground-up and was selected as part of my administration’s second round of Adult Use Cannabis proposals. This is a significant investment of $2 million in our Pine Point neighborhood on a vacant lot that had been neglected for years. I want to thank the representatives from Embr Dispensary and their team for their belief and investment in our Springfield. This project will not only bring more of that good four-letter word, Jobs, including construction jobs and jobs in retail once the facility is built and up and running. It will also bring additional revenue for the City too, including property taxes.”

The groundbreaking ceremony begins at 10:15 a.m., and Mayor Domenic Sarno, Representatives from Embr Dispensary & Kur Retailers, project architects, and engineers Sweitzer Construction along with Senate Chairman of Cannabis Policy State Senator Adam Gomez, Ward 5 City Councilor Lavar Click-Bruce, other elected officials, and community leaders will be in attendance.

EMBR Cannabis Dispensary has a location open on King Street in Northampton as well as two in California.